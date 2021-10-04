Moshood Salvador, the chairman of the Conscience forum of the party in Lagos, has called on the leadership of the party to allow the principle of inclusiveness

Salvador made the appeal on Monday, October 4, in Surulere, during a stakeholders meeting of the the forum

The APC chieftain said that all the promises made by the party before he and his members dump the PDP, have not been fulfilled

Surulere, Lagos - Apparently dissatisfied with the treatment meted to the members of his group by the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos state, the chairman of the Conscience forum of the party, Moshood Salvador, has sent a strong message to the national body ahead of the forthcoming state congress.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting which had in attendance members of the forum from the 20 local government areas and 37 LCDAs of the state held on Monday, October 3, Salvador said the leadership of the party at the national level must be sincere with members of the party to win future elections.

Legit.ng reports that he stated that his group is not against the party in any way, adding that he only frowned against the non-inclusion of his members in the affairs of the party.

He said:

“We are not against the party and we are not working against the interest of the party but we are to contribute to the progress of APC in our state. We are talking about inclusiveness. We belong to the same party, so, why should some people be pushed away?

"We did local government elections, my people were not included. All the promises given to us when we were coming into the party were not fulfilled. They promised us series of things for my members, I am not asking for these things for myself, but none was fulfilled.

"I want my members to be happy. I want the party to recognise them as legitimate members of the APC, that’s all. As long as that is done, I will be happy to continue financing the party and I will be active for the party as long as I see that my members are feeling happy."

Salvador stated that if the party wants to succeed and win in all elections, it must be able to take care of the needs of the members and be honest and sincere in everything its leadership does.

Speaking on the readiness of the conscience forum for the October 16, state congress, he said, aspirants for his group are drawn from the four divisions of the state.

The APC chieftain said:

“For the State congress, we have our candidates and we have done our screening. We have paid to the national body and they have given us the forms which we have given to our members to fill and to be returned to the national APC.

"We have decided to divide the state into four zones. These include Lagos East which produces the chairman for the State congress. Our secretary is zoned to Badagry in the Lagos West; Lagos Central is to produce the women leader while Ikeja will have the treasurer.

He added that it would not work if the national APC can adopt the principle of inclusiveness and the state where he belongs and works for its progress doesn’t want to allow recognise his efforts.

According to him, politics is not the main occupation of most of his members present at the event, saying that in case of any sharp practices, "we know how to deal with ourselves, so, why are you bothered?"

Salvador stated:

"We are not fighting or disorganising the party. We are only asking for our rights and inclusion. Let them uphold equity and justice else they won’t find it easy.

"If they want the best for the party, they will not do any nonsensical thing. If they want success for the party, they will know how to manage any issue or affairs. It is not to say, what can they do? We have done? We have done it before and we will do it again.

"The earlier they change their attitude to the interest of their members, the better. When they talked about all groups being ban, who is talking about groups? I am talking about my members. Are they not members of the APC? Can’t you see their membership cards? Except if they say all members of APC in Lagos state have been banned, then there will be no need complaining or contesting for anything and that is the time they can win.”

