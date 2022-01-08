The governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, has been asked to dump the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

Segun Sowunmi, an ally to the former vice president Atiku Abubakar, made the call on Friday, January 7, during an interview

According to him, the main opposition party, would make him a president if he could dump the ruling APC

Lagos - Segun Sowunmi, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has asked Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state to dump the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Channels TV reports that Sowunmi, a spokesman for the PDP Presidential Campaign Council in 2019, made the remark during an interview on Friday, January 7, episode of Politics Today.

A PDP chieftain, Segun Sowunmi, asks Governor Yahaya Bello to dump APC. Credit: Yahaya Bello.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that Sowunmi said he would support Bello to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari other than a member of the main opposition party.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“Why? He (Bello) is young, he ticks your box. He’s been a governor. I have been watching the kinds of things he’s doing, I read the kind of people who are endorsing him, but I know that he is in the party where they will never look at him.

“So maybe I will just say to my friend Yahaya, ‘come to PDP; even if you don’t get presidency now, we will make you a president one day in our party’. But if you stay with that party, I don’t trust them. They don’t like young people … the only thing they are interested in is their narrow fixation on what they interpret to be the Nigeria of now.”

Why Atiku should succeed President Buhari in 2023

He said the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar fits into the attribute required of the next president, such as age and fitness, religion, ethnicity and zoning, quality of character, ideas, as well as someone who has a unifying persona that can help galvanise the nation.

Sowunmi added:

“I have always said, when it comes to Atiku Abubakar, the issue is not really about where he comes from; the issue is usually about the kind of ideas he stands for over the years.

“I believe that where people come from is an accident on birth and I also hold very strongly that in this country, there is one error we make often – we tend to assume that there are three souths made up of the south-south, the south-east and the south-west and then when we get to the north, we pretend that there is just one-north.

Kalu meets Ikpeazu in Abia amid defection rumour

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that amid defection rumour, the chief whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, on Friday, January 7, met with Abia state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu.

It was reported that Ikpeazu received Kalu at his Umuobiakwa country home in Obinngwa local government area of Abia state.

Ikpeazu alongside his aides and personal staff who were already waiting for Kalu’s coming, received the Senate’s chief whip who arrived at the governor’s mansion at exactly 1:32 pm.

Source: Legit.ng