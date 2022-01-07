The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has been described as a good man

This description of Tinubu was given by a southeast support group for the APC leader's presidential ambition

According to the group, Tinubu is a detribalised Nigerian who has built a strong team of human capital since serving his tenure as governor of Lagos state

A group, the South-East Destiny Movement for Bola Ahmed Tinubu 2023 on Thursday, January 6, said that the national leader for the All Progressives Congress (APC) can make things happen in Nigeria.

SEDMBAT also urged Bola Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos state to join in the race for the much anticipated 2023 presidential election.

The group said Tinubu is a good man and a detribalised Nigerian Photo: Bola Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The Punch reports that the convener for SEDMBAT, Ekene Enefe, described Tinubu as a good man who should be encouraged to run for the presidency.

Enefe said the group had taken its time to assess the achievement of Tinubu as a governor and leader of the party and realised that he (Tinubu) has built an array of human capital within a short period of time.

PM News reports that the group also said Tinubu is one detribalised Nigerian who as a governor had appointees from every part of the country.

Enefe said:

“BAT (Tinubu) is one man that believes in merit; if you have the competence he is looking for, he engages you; that is the kind of man Nigeria needs now.

"We are supporting him because what Nigeria needs in a president is capacity, competence and national acceptability.”

Noting that Nigeria is in dire need of a good leader, Enefe assured that the APC leader can harness and allocate the resources of this country equitably.

Source: Legit.ng