The Imo state chapter of the PDP has reacted to the reports of Emeka Ihedioha's planned defection to APGA ahead of 2023

Mazi Emenike Nmeregini, PDP's spokesman in the southeast state, described the reports as a "flying rumour"

The PDP spokesperson accused Governor Uzodimma and the APC of sponsoring the rumour, noting that Ihedioha is not known for indiscriminate political defections

Imo state - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed the rumour that former governor of Imo state, Emeka Ihedioha, was planning to defect to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to contest for governorship election again in 2023.

The Guardian reported that the spokesman of the Imo state chapter of the party, Mazi Emenike Nmeregini, in a statement issued on Wednesday, January 5, said Ihedioha remained the “party brand.”

The PDP says former Imo state governor Emeka Ihedioha is not known to prostitute between political parties. Photo credit: Emeka Ihedioha

Source: Facebook

Nmeregini described the allegation of Ihedioha's planned defection as "a flying rumour, syndicated in the social media by enemies of Imo state", Vanguard also stated.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“This party initially did not consider a disclaimer necessary, for the simple reason that Rt. Hon. Ihedioha is not known to prostitute between political parties."

The PDP spokesman said Ihedioha has been a consequential leader, consistent major financier, loyal and dedicated member and leader of the party since 1998.

PDP to return to power in Imo in 2023

The PDP spokesman noted that the party is poised to reclaim its "stolen mandate come 2023.”

He accused the governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma and the All Progressives Congress (APC) of being behind the alleged fake news.

Start preparing your hand over note, APGA tells Uzodimma, speaks on Okorocha, Ihedioha's defections

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Imo state chapter of APGA told Governor Uzodimma to start preparing his hand over note ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The chairman of the party, John Iwuala, said this on Wednesday, December 29, at the funeral of the chairman of the Isiala Mbano Council of the party, Augustine Amucha.

Iwuala said APGA which won the recent Anambra governorship election would be pleased to receive the likes of Rochas Okorocha and Emeka Ihedioha if they wish to join the party.

We’ve restored democracy in Imo, says Governor Hope Uzodimma

Meanwhile, Imo governor, Senator Uzodimma, has declared that his government has succeeded in restoring democracy in the state.

The governor made the declaration during the 6th stakeholders meeting involving leaders drawn from across the state which was monitored by Legit.ng online.

According to the governor, his government was founded on the democratic principles of open, transparent, accountable, and inclusive governance.

Source: Legit.ng