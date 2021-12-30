The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) says it is ready to take over Imo state in the next general elections

John Iwuala, the party's state chairman, said Governor Uzodimma should start preparing his handover note

The APGA leader also said the party is ready to welcome Rochas Okorochas, Emeka Ihedioha and others should they decide to defect

Imo state - The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Imo state chapter, has told Governor Hope Uzodimma to start preparing his hand over note ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The Guardian reported that the chairman of the party, John Iwuala, said this on Wednesday, December 29, at the funeral of the chairman of the Isiala Mbano Council of the party, Augustine Amucha.

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) is confident of defeating APC's Hope Uzodimma in the next Imo governorship election. Photo credit: Hope Uzimma

Source: Facebook

Iwuala accused Governor Uzodimma of failing to provide good governance and curb insecurity in the southeast state.

He also urged Imo citizens to work together and vote out Uzodimma in next election, saying APGA is the only alternative party that can fight against insecurity.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

His words:

“Uzodimma should by now start preparing his hand over note for an APGA candidate, because I am 100 per cent certain that he will be voted out."

APGA open to Okorocha, Ihedioha, others

Meanwhile, Iwuala said APGA which won the recent Anambra governorship election would be pleased to receive the likes of Rochas Okorocha and Emeka Ihedioha if they wish to join the party.

He said:

“If they have the intention of joining APGA, it will be a welcome development. APGA is a party of the grassroots. Our doors are wide open to receive them into the party."

Nigerians react

CP King Maxwell Ochysify

"And he should also be ready for life without power "

Ugbem Patrick ILop said:

"He who comes in through the back door would go out through the window."

Oguh Paulinus Louismary said:

"We all know he's leaving soonest."

Chukwunyere Nwab Ekwegh said:

"When APGA cannot conduct an ordinary successful primary election, how on earth will APGA win Imo election."

Tsunami of defection: Ex-lawmaker reveals state that will lose most APC chieftains

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a former senator, Samuel Anyanwu, predicted that his being the national secretary consensus candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will trigger a lot of defections from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Anyanwu stated this in Abuja after purchasing his expression of interest and nomination forms on Monday, October 18.

The PDP chieftain asserted that the defections will even be more in Imo when he eventually emerged as the national secretary of the party.

Source: Legit.ng