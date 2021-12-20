In the spirit of the Christmas season, the Akwa Ibom state government will start paying workers and pensioners soon

The directive was handed to officials of the government by the state governor, Deacon Udom Emmanuel

Governor Emmanuel said whether the federal government gives Akwa Ibom money or not, citizens of the state must enjoy the Yuletide season

Uyo - Governor Udom Emmanuel has given a directive to the Akwa Ibom Accountant General, Pastor Andrew Essien to ensure payment of salaries and pension of public servants and retirees in the state on or before December, Thursday, 23 to support their Yuletide celebration.

Governor Emmanuel ordered early payment of December salaries and pensions in Akwa Ibom. Photo credit: Akwa Ibom state government

Source: Facebook

The governor said on Monday, December 20 when he signed into law the 2022 Appropriation Bill:

“I have given an order to the Accountant General to try and pay civil servants’ salaries almost immediately. We are a Christian state, whether federal government gives us money or not, we must look for money anywhere to make sure that our people hold their Christmas.

“We need at least N10 billion to be able to pay salaries and pensioners must also be paid. It has to be done between now and Thursday because Friday is Christmas eve.”

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The budget, christened, 'Redefining Standards,' which was passed by the Akwa Ibom state House of Assembly on Thursday, December 2 stands at N586.9 billion.

The state's 2022 budget has an increase of N4.766 billion, representing 0.8%, from the initial estimate of N582.115 billion the governor presented to the lawmakers during his budget presentation on Monday, October 25.

The Akwa Ibom state 2022 budget is made up of a recurrent budget of N261.963 billion and N324.918 billion budgeted for capital expenditures.

The governor commended the state House of Assembly, ministry of finance, budget office, Accountant General, and other government agencies involved in the budgetary process for its timely passage.

He expressed hope that funds will be available for optimum implementation, assuring that 2022 will be better than 2021.

The governor said it became expedient to sign the bill early enough in the week to allow for smooth winding down of the year 2021 and take-off 2022, considering nearness to Christmas, the accompanying holidays, and envisaged reduced productivity of the state's predominantly Christian workforce.

Akwa Ibom 2022 Budget prepared in accordance with IPASAS template

Governor Emmanuel had earlier declared that the Akwa Ibom state government plans to spend a total of N582.115 billion for the 2022 fiscal year.

The governor who stated this while presenting the 2022 financial estimates to the legislature in Uyo on Monday, October 25 said, the 2022 Budget is prepared in accordance with the International Public Accounting standard accrual template.

He said it is intended to roll out a manageable budget size that will help in closing the gap between the budgeted figures and the actual figures.

N30.67million to fuel Aso Rock generator, plant, N33.2million for new books

Meanwhile, more details from the 2022 proposed budget have shown that Nigeria would spend significantly to ensure that the seat of power does not experience any power outages.

Legit.ng's analysis of the 2022 appropriation bill proposal shows that out of the N16.39 trillion spending plan next year, N30.67 million will go into fueling statehouse generating set and plant.

Also, the cost of cooking gas will gulp N22.07 million in 2022, while a total of N66.49 million will be spent on the Aso Rock library.

Source: Legit