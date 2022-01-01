As the year 2021 drew to an end, Governor Uzodinma of Imo state paid a visit to President Buhari

The politicians held a meeting at the Presidential Villa and photos were shared online by a presidential aide

Both men had met earlier in the month where they talked about the increasing insecurity in the southeast region

Presidential Villa, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari received the governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodinma, in the statehouse, Abuja on Friday, December 31.

Both men were reported to have held a closed-door meeting in the president's office. What was discussed during the meeting is yet unknown.

Hope Uzodimma was at the State House Abuja on a visit. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Photos from Uzodinma's visit to the statehouse were shared on Facebook by one of the president's aides, Buhari Sallau.

Both men were dressed in white traditional attires and had their facemasks on due to the coronavirus pandemic which is still a big challenge across the world.

Uzodinma's meeting with Buhari at the beginning of the month

This is coming a few weeks after the Imo state governor met behind closed doors with the Nigerian president in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Uzodinma, who spoke with newsmen at the end of the meeting, said he updated the president on security and socio-economic developments in his state, The Guardian reports.

He disclosed that top on the list of their discussion was the increasing insecurity in the southeast.

The governor noted that steps are being taken to address security challenges in the region.

Uzodinma added that Buhari pledged to do more to ensure adequate security of life and property of all citizens in the state and across the country.

Uzodimma visits Buhari in Abuja

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, President Buhari on Wednesday, July 14, received Governor Uzodinma at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

It was gathered that the Nigerian leader held the meeting with Uzodinma in the company of the president's chief of staff Ibrahim Gambari.

Legit.ng notes that the meeting may be connected with issues concerning Imo state as it came on the heels of Uzodimma's tussle with his predecessor Senator Rochas Okorocha over rumours of defection. Read more:

