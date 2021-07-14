The governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma paid President Muhammadu Buhari a visit at the presidential villa in Abuja

This development was confirmed in a social media post by Buhari Sallau, the president's personal assistant on broadcast media

Talks between the governor and the Nigerian leader

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, July 14, received the Imo state governor, Hope Uzodinma in State House.

This was disclosed in a Facebook post by Buhari Sallau, a personal assistant on broadcast media to the president.

President Muhammadu Buhari met with Governor Hope Uzodinma in the State House, Abuja. Photo credit: @BuhariSallauOnline

Source: Facebook

It was gathered that the Nigerian leader held the meeting with Uzodimma in the company of the president's chief of staff Ibrahim Gambari.

Although the purpose of the meeting is yet unknown, Legit.ng notes that it may be connected with issues concerning Imo state.

The meeting is coming on the heels of Uzodimma's recent tussle with his predecessor Senator Rochas Okorocha over rumors of defection.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Okorocha opens up on defection to PDP, Slams Uzodimma

Earlier, Rochas Okorocha has debunked unconfirmed claims that he is about to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Okorohca who spoke through his media aide, Sam Onwuemeodo, on Tuesday, July 13, alleged that the report is being spread by loyalists of Governor Hope Uzodinma who aim at using blackmail to force him out of the All Progressives Congress.

The senator said the fake news was ill-timed because it came soon after he led other APC chieftains in Imo to the ruling party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

The media aide added that there would not have been an APC in the state if his principal did not take the risk he took while in power.

APC national leadership denies suspending Okorocha

Meanwhile, the APC had denied reports that its National Working Committee (NWC) had suspended Okorocha.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, John James Akpanudoedehe, APC's spokesman, said for the record, the ruling party has no NWC at the moment.

Senator Akpanudoedehe noted that the viral report was forged by fifth columnists who intend to deceive the public.

Source: Legit Newspaper