Year in Review: 9 High-Profile Defections That Shook Nigeria in 2021
The year 2021 was full of high-profile defections that left the political scene shocked ahead of the 2023 general elections.
Though the defections were mostly from opposition parties to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also shared in the joy of defection.
Recall that Lagos4Lagos Movement, a faction of APC in Lagos state joined the opposition's fold.
Apart from the two siiting governors, defection became a regular thing for lawmakers, especially at the National Assembly where a month hardly passed without one or two members leaving for another party.
Legit.ng in this piece take a look at the some defections that stood out in 2021;
Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
1. Prof. Ben Ayade
The Cross River state governor, officially ditched the opposition and pitched his tent with the ruling APC.
In May, Ayade revealed his decision in a meeting with six APC governors who visited him at the Government House.
2. Alhaji Bello Matawalle
The Zamfara state governor joined APC back in June just like his Cross River state counterpart.
The official defection took place in Gusau, the state capital at an event attended by some APC governors and chieftains.
3. Stella Oduah
Nigeria's former minister of aviation, joined the APC in August. Stella claimed she joined the party to change the political narrative in the South-East.
4. Femi Fani-Kayode
Fani-Kayode, a strong critic of the Muhammadu Buhari administration officially defected from the opposition to the APC in September
The former minister of aviation said he had been a founding member of the APC .
5. Shehu Sani
The former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central in the Nigerian Senate, dumped the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) for the PDP.
Sani left the ruling party for the PRP after a fallout with Governor Nasir El-Rufai.
6. Otunba Gbenga Daniel
The former governor of Ogun state and campaign manager for the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in 2019, Atiku Abubakar, ditched the opposition for the ruling party.
Daniel said his decision to decamp became necessary following his support for Governor Dapo Abiodun.
7. Senator Florence Ita-Giwa
Ita-Giwa, a former Special Adviser to ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo again dumped the PDP for APC.
In 2017, she dumped the PDP for the APC, before returning a year later, describing the ruling party as the home of confusion.
8. Donald Duke
A former governor of Cross River State, returned to the PDP from the Social Democratic Party, where he contested the 2019 presidential election.
9. Iyiola Omisore
The former deputy governor of Osun state defected from the SDP to the APC.
From serving governors, lawmakers and other politicians both the ruling and opposition parties gained valuable members.
Breaking: Gov Buni-led Caretaker Committee makes new move, hires 3 SANs to defend suit seeking its dissolution
Many have, however, condemned the defection from the political parties that brought these politician to office, saying it can be detrimental to the future of democracy in the country.
Buhari's top minister planning to return to PDP? New opposition chairman opens up
Legit.ng previously reported that the newly inugurated national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu said Senator George Akume, is on his way back to the oposition.
Akume, a two-time governor of Benue under the PDP between 1999 and 2007, is the current minister of special duties and intergovernmental affairs.
Ayu made the statement at the defection ceremony of John Dyegh, the House of Representatives member for Gboko/Tarka constituency.
Source: Legit.ng