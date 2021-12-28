A special adviser to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has aligned with former governor Ibrahim Shekarau

The alignment of Mohammed Shehu with Shekarau has further deepened the crisis in the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Shehu said that he aligned with the former governor due to the lack of purposeful party leadership by the Abdullahi Abbas-led executives

Kano - The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) continues to deepen following the alignment of Mohammed Shehu with former Kano state governor, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, Daily Nigerian reports.

In another report by Premium Times, Shehu resigned his appointment as the special adviser to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje on state affairs.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje's special adviser on state affairs, Muhammad Shehu, has resigned.

It was gathered that he left his principal's camp and joined the Shekarau-led faction of the APC in Kano state.

Ganduje's special adviser switches camp

Shehu cited lack of purposeful party leadership by the Abdullahi Abbas-led exco as the reason for joining the camp alongside thousands of his supporters.

The special adviser while addressing thousands of party supporters at the weekend in Kano said his supporters have resolved to campaign for the success of Senator Barau Jibrin in his gubernatorial bid.

Crisis in APC as Ganduje’s former deputy, Abubakar dumps him for Shekarau

Recall that the crisis within the APC deepened with the alignment of Professor Hafiz Abubakar with Shekarau.

Abubakar, a former deputy to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje during his first tenure left his principal's camp to join Shekarau.

He served as Ganduje's deputy between 2015 and 2018 but left the governor during the build-up of the 2019 general election when he contested for governorship under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

FCT High Court sacks Ganduje-led APC exco amid crisis

In a related development, the APC executive committee loyal to Kano state governor has been sacked by an FCT high court, Daily Nigerian reports.

This development is coming amid the tension between Ganduje and Senator Ibrahim Shekarau who have been at loggerheads with each other in politics and party rivalry in the state.

Justice Hamza Muazu delivering the ruling on Tuesday, November 30, granted all the reliefs sought by the Shekarau faction, seeking a declaration that no ward and local government congresses were conducted by the Ganduje-led group.

