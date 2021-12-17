In a new move, the Buni-led committee of the ruling APC has hired the services of senior lawyers in the country to defend the suit challenging its sack

This is as the intra-party crisis deepens and the key executives are at loggerheads with the leadership structure of the party

Meanwhile, the case has been adjourned to February 9, 2022, so as to enable the counsels for the defendants to regularise their processes

A move by aggrieved members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to dissolve the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee has suffered a major setback again.

This is so as members of Governor Buni-led committee on Friday, December 17, engaged the services of three Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) and a law lecturer to defend the suit challenging its legality.

The lawyers are; Chief Adeniyi Akintola (SAN); Shuaibu Aruwa (SAN); Wahab Mohammed (SAN) and Dr. Daniel Bwala, who entered their appearances on Friday for the committee, in the suit filed by an aggrieved member of the party, Okosisi Emeka Ngwu, through his lawyer, Oba Maduabuchi (SAN), The Sun reports.

Earlier, the court struck out a suit seeking the dissolution of the Mai Mala Buni-led caretaker committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Photo credit: Hon Mai Mala Buni

While Aruwa replaced Daniel Akinwale as counsel for the APC, Wahab Mohammed announced an appearance for Governor Isiaka Oyetola of Osun state; Chief Akintola appeared for Senator John James Akpanudoedehe; Dr. Bwala is defending other members of the committee.

Meanwhile, proceedings in the case were further adjourned to Wednesday, February 9, 2022, to enable respective counsel for the defendants to regularise their processes.

When the matter was called, counsel to the complaint, Chief Maduabuchi informed the court that it was slated for hearing.

He however drew the attention of the court to some preliminary applications filed by most of the defence counsel to regularise their processes.

