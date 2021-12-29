Senator Abdullahi Adamu (APC-Nasarawa West), said on Wednesday, that he is happy President Muhammadu Buhari did not sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari withheld his assent to the electoral act saying the prevailing situation in the country would not allow him to sign the bill.

Adamu told the News Agency of Nigeria in Keffi that the National Assembly had no business passing a Bill to determine how parties nominate their candidates.

“It is strange and unfair to come up with a law regulating how parties conduct their elections.

“I support the President for not signing the Bill and I minced no words on the floor of the Senate.

“We should appreciate that Buhari’s refusal to assent the bill means so much. He is a very articulate person; a very deep person in thought and planning,’’ he said.

Adamu, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Agriculture, said he agreed with the reasons given by the President for not signing the bill.

“Some people felt a bit down with the fact that it is difficult to get two-third of members to return to the chambers.

Why President Buhari refused to sign electoral bill into law, Presidency reveals

Legit.ng earlier reported that following Buhari's decision to withhold assent to the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2021, the presideny has issued an official statement to make its position clear.

He also said he received advice from relevant Ministries, Departments, and Agencies of the Government before taking the decision.

The president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media, Garba Shehu on Tuesday, December 28, said Buhari refused to sign the bill into law to save Nigeria’s democracy.

How Kwankwaso predicted that Buhari won't sign Electoral Act amendment bill

Meanwhile, former Kano state governor, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, had predicted that President Buhari won't sign the Electoral Act amendment bill.

Kwankwaso alleged that some state governors pressured the president not to sign the bill because of the provision for direct primary.

The former minister of defence said though the direct primary option is better, governors do not want it because it makes them less powerful in the scheme of things.

Source: Legit.ng