Despite pressure from different quarters, President Buhari has declined to sign the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2021

The president reportedly took the decision after he got advice from various agencies of government over the past few weeks

There are, however, concerns that the National Assembly may override the president's decision and pass the bill into law themselves

FCT, Abuja - ThisDay newspaper is reporting that President Muhammadu Buhari has withheld his assent to the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2021.

According to the report, the president told Senate President Ahmad Lawan said that the prevailing situation in the country would not allow him to sign the bill.

President Buhari's decision to withhold his assent to the electoral amendment bill will come as a shock to many stakeholders. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Among other reasons for rejecting the bill, the president cited the high cost of conducting direct primaries, the security challenge of monitoring the election, violation of citizens’ rights, and marginalization of small political parties.

Buhari also said he received advice from relevant Ministries, Departments, and Agencies of the Government before taking the decision.

He further stated that he carefully reviewed the Bill in light of the current realities prevalent in Nigeria's present circumstances.

He added that it would be better to allow each political party to determine its mode of selecting candidates for election.

How Kwankwaso predicted that Buhari won't sign Electoral Act amendment bill

Recall that a former Kano state governor, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, had predicted that President Buhari won't sign the Electoral Act amendment bill.

Kwankwaso alleged that some state governors pressured the president not to sign the bill because of the provision for direct primary.

The former minister of defence said though the direct primary option is better, governors do not want it because it makes them less powerful in the scheme of things.

National Assembly may veto Buhari to sign Electoral Act Amendment Bill

Meanwhile, a recent report by a national newspaper indicates that some members of the National Assembly vowed to veto President Buhari if he declines to sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

A senator quoted in the report said that they had met and resolved to overrule Buhari if the president declines to sign the bill.

The president was earlier given 16 days to assent to the electoral bill by some stakeholders in the polity.

