Former Kano state governor, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has revealed why he believed President Buhari won't sign the Electoral Act amendment bill

Kwankwaso alleged that the state governors have pressured the president not to sign the bill because of the provision for direct primary

The former governor said though direct primary is better, governors do not want it because it makes them less powerful

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, a former Kano governor, has claimed President Muhammadu Buhari will not sign the Electoral Act amendment bill because state governors have pressured him not to approve the provision for direct primary.

The Punch reported that Kwankwaso said this during a chat ahead of the National Assembly’s recess.

According to the former Kano governor, mandatory direct primaries will provide a level playing field and ensure that popular candidates emerge.

He, however, said governors would not support it because such mandatory primaries could make them less powerful.

He said:

“In 1999, I was elected as the candidate of the PDP through direct primary but along the line, we realised that there were issues with the direct primary.

"It is very cumbersome; some weaknesses here and there but after practising the indirect primary, I can easily compare and say the direct one is more democratic and better than the indirect."

Kwankwaso said governors and "other powerful people" will never want to approve direct primary because the power will get out of the government houses and land in the hands of the voters and members of the party.

He added that he found it extremely difficult to see how the president will sign the bill.

Asked if he was sure that President Buhari would not sign the bill, Senator Kwankwaso reportedly reiterated that the president would not sign it since the APC made efforts to ensure that the National Assembly did not sign it last month.

National Assembly won't override Buhari's veto - Kwankwaso

He also said the National Assembly would not override the president’s veto in the event that he refused to sign the bill.

According to him, the current National Assembly has portrayed itself as an extension of the executive arm of government.

He said since the Senate had said all of Buhari’s requests were good for Nigeria, it means that they would not oppose the president’s decision.

Nigerians react

Timiebi Moses Tamara-Ekpezu commented on Facebook:

"It is more easier for the national assembly to make laws that will legalize excessive borrowing, banditry, kidnapping, killing and herdsmen-terrorist in this country than the president to sign the electoral amendment art bill into law."

Martins Martins Egiri said:

"Buhari should help us with this, before leaving for his dear farm work this country has pass through hell so let him help us with this matter na beg we beg am."

Ekpezu Nse Daniel said:

"From day one I knew he won't sign it. How would they come back to power if he signs it."

Martins Amadi said:

"There won't be any need to conduct an election with the present faulty electoral system. If Nigerians are not assured that they vote will count, we should just do selection instead..."

