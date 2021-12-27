Recall that President Buhari refused assent to the bill because signing such at a short period to the election can cause disruption of the law governs the electoral process

The amended electoral bill, which President Muhammadu Buhari declined assent to will worsen insecurity and political instability if allowed to stay.

Premium Times reports that the remark was made by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and minister of justice Abubakar Malami.

Malami who made the disclosure during a phone in programme on Radio Kano insisted that the electoral bill had “excessive cost implications, and hence would not be signed by the president”.

He went on to note that the new electoral bill “has not captured the interest of all Nigerians”.

According to Malami, the signing of the much anticipated bill into law will further create more crisis in the political space.

Electoral Act Amendment: Buhari returns bill to national Assembly, gives reasons

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Buhari returned the controversial Electoral Act Amendment Bill to the National Assembly.

In a letter sent to the lawmakers, the president asked that the National Assembly expunge the clause that has to do with director primaries from the amendment bill.

The president urged the lawmakers to expunge that aspect from the bill and return to him for assent.

Source: Legit.ng