The Nigerian presidency has finally highlighted reasons for President Buhari's refusal to sign the electoral act into law

According to Garba Shehu, the Nigerian leader's decision to withhold assent to the bill was in order to save the country's democracy

Shehu revealed the proposed amendments entails significant legal, financial, economic and security consequences for all Nigerians

FCT, Abuja - Following President Muhammadu Buhari's decision to withhold assent to the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2021, the presideny has issue an official statement to make its position clear.

Recall that Buhari withheld his assent to the electoral act saying the prevailing situation in the country would not allow him to sign the bill.

Presidency says Buhari refused to sign the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2021 into law to save Nigeria’s democracy. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

He also said he received advice from relevant Ministries, Departments, and Agencies of the Government before taking the decision.

The president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media, Garba Shehu on Tuesday, December 28, said Buhari refused to sign the bill into law to save Nigeria’s democracy.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Shehu disclosed this in a statement shared on Facebook titled, ‘In amending the electoral act, the nation first, always for Mr. President’.

The presidential spokesman explained that that the proposed amendments entail significant legal, financial, economic and security consequences for all Nigerians.

He said:

"Nigeria’s strength as a nation and its status as one of the wealthiest economies in Africa with one of its highest standards of living owes above all to its proud democratic processes, which are enshrined in the Electoral Act of 2010. It is this act which the new bill seeks to amend."

How Kwankwaso predicted that Buhari won't sign Electoral Act amendment bill

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Kano state governor, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, had predicted that President Buhari won't sign the Electoral Act amendment bill.

Kwankwaso alleged that some state governors pressured the president not to sign the bill because of the provision for direct primary.

The former minister of defence said though the direct primary option is better, governors do not want it because it makes them less powerful in the scheme of things.

Real reason Buhari would not sign new electoral law, AGF Malami

In a related development, Abubakar Malami, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), has given reasons why President Buhari, would not sign the new electoral law.

The minister of justice insists the law has not captured the interest of all Nigerians.

Malami disclosed this in a phone-in program on Radio Kano while responding to questions on Sunday, December 26.

Source: Legit.ng