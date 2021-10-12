The opposition PDP has accused the Buhari-led administration of always lying to Nigerians about its performances nationwide

The party stated that the ruling administration is built on lies and have no visible project to show Nigerians so far

The PDP also described the Buhari administration as the worst in the history of Nigeria and a subject of jokes by Nigerians

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to respect the office of the president and stop irritating Nigerians with false performance claims.

The PDP described as embarrassing, the resort by the Buhari administration to media hyping of non-existent projects and programs in the face of manifest stagnation and failure in all sectors of national life.

The PDP accused President Buhari of reeling out Nigerians false performance claims to Nigerians. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

In a statement by its spokesman seen by Legit.ng, Kola Ologbodiyan, the party said:

“We challenge President Buhari to break the circle of his administration’s fairy-tale by leaving the comfort of Aso Rock and commence an infrastructural tour of the nation, by road, and see whether he can locate the projects he had been made to hype on paper as achievements.

“After the trip, President Buhari would know why he and his administration have become a butt of joke among Nigerians and why his administration has gone down in history as the worst in our nation.

“Of course, if there were such projects as claimed by the Buhari presidency, Nigerians would not need any media hype to see them. The resort to media hysteria and defacing of our streets with banners of fictitious projects is because they do not exist on the ground.”

