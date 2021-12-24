As 2021 winds down in a few days, some politicians are taking stock to review what they did in the outgoing year

One of such politicians is the young and active Honourable Ifeanyi Chuddy Momah representing Ihiala Federal Constituency

The federal lawmaker has taken time to release his achievements for 2021 and reflect back on an eventful year

Ihiala - Hon. Barr. Ifeanyi Chudy Momah, chairman, house committee on FCT judiciary has listed his achievements for the year 2021.

The 38-year old federal lawmaker in a statement sent to Legit.ng, noted that the COVID-19 pandemic, which continues to have an adverse effect both on the economy and day-to-day activities, didn’t stop him from delivering the dividends of democracy to his people.

Hon Ifeanyi Momah has been very visible in the House of Representatives in the year 2021. Photo credit: Ifeanyi Momah media

He stated:

“Our success in 2021 ranges from competent legislative duties, infrastructural and human capital development, welfare, and many more.”

Some of the achievements recorded by the lawmaker in 2021 include:

Community projects:

1. ICT centre attracted and built in Okija Girls Secondary School, Umuohi

2. Construction and equipping of ICT centre in Uzoawka Central School Ihiala

3. Donation of 100 pieces of laptop to Anambra State University, Uli Campus

4. Distribution of school times to different schools in Ihiala through UBEC

5. Rehabilitation of Ihiala-Iseke-Orlu road

6. Maintenance of 2km total-Nitel Ogboro road with a drainage system

7. Rehabilitation of Umudimogo Bank road, Ihiala

8. Mounting of solar street lights from Umudimogo Bank road through Umunnameyi street and market

9. Ongoing erosion control and road repair in Ubahumonum, Okija

10. Solar street light in Umuoha village, Ubahumonum, Okija

11. Installation of 500KVA transformer in Umuezeakwute junction in Ubahumonum, Okija

12. Installation of 500KVQ transformer in Ubahu, Okija

13. Construction of six blocks of primary school in Abuchi Ezeama, Uli

For youth empowerment:

1. ICT training for over 100 youths in Ihiala federal constituency with a seed fund of N40,000 to kickstart

2. Facilitation of conditional cash transfer to beneficiaries in Ihiala federal constituency

3. Employment of 40 N-Power beneficiaries selected from different twosn in the federal constituency

4. Over 40 recommendation letters for constituents applying for federal jobs

5. Empowerment and training of over 200 youths at the new Uli Centre with a seedfund ranging from N50,000-N100,000.

6. Empowerment and a one-day training of 150 youths at Okija with a seed fund of N25,000

The lawmaker also contributed to bills and motions in the green chambers which include a bill on the establishment of the Federal University of Technology, Okija, and a motion to investigate the death of over 20 persons in Ihiala local government area due to unwarranted roadblock as Abbot Boys Secondary School, Ihiala, among others.

The lawmaker has also been conducting several medical outreaches in his constituency.

He also stated that he has been operating an open-door policy, adding that it has been a focal point for delivering the dividends of democracy to his constituents.

