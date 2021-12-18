Pastor Enoch Adeboye is optimistic that the life of Nigerians will improve drastically and they will have cause for laughter soon

The respected pastor made the prediction at one of the Redeemed Christian Church of God programmes in Lagos

The Osun-born pentecostal preacher said God is ready to take Nigeria to the next level in no distant time

Ebute Metta - The General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has assured Nigerians that they will soon have cause for laughter.

He predicted that the siege of insecurity and the bad economy will be followed by songs of victory.

Pastor Adeboye is optimistic that Nigerians will soon be filled with laughter.

Source: Twitter

Adeboye spoke at the December Special Thanksgiving and Prayer organised by RCCG headquarters, Throne of Grace, Ebute-metta, Lagos.

He was represented by the Assistant General Overseer, Administration & Personnel, Pastor Johnson Odesola, who doubles as the Continental Overseer, East Africa.

The Nation newspaper quoted him as saying:

“Politicians are after their own. They enjoy free food with government money and they do not spend their own money. The siege is over to be followed by songs of victory.

“Anyone who stands in the way of the prophecy will have himself or herself to blame because God is ready to take Nigeria to the next level.”

Recall that Pastor Adeboye recently expressed uncertainty about the future existence of Nigeria and elections in 2023.

The respected cleric wondered why politicians have started making preparations for 2023 in the year 2021, adding that no one should be certain about the future, adding that it belonged to God.

Adeboye said it was unsafe for anyone to say his ambition is to become president when the individual is unsure about tomorrow or the existence of the country.

Meanwhile, a throwback photo of the general overseer of Pastor Adeboye recently got people talking on social media.

The photo, which was taken at the 1987 Holy Ghost Convention, was shared on Instagram by media personality, Rufai Oseni.

Pastor Adeboye mounted the pulpit, facing the congregation, while five men of God sat behind him, although the photo didn't capture the congregation.

