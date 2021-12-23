The rumours that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state was planning to quit the All Progressive Congress (APC) have been debunked

Musa Kwankwaso, the commissioner for rural and community development in Kano, described the rumours as false

The rumours about Ganduje's defection surfaced after his faction lost out in the legal battle against the Shekarau-led faction

Kano - Musa Kwankwaso, the commissioner for rural and community development in Kano state, has debunked the rumours that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje was planning to quit the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Rumours about about Ganduje's planned defection were rife after a court judgment that sacked party executives loyal to him, Premium Times reported.

Musa Kwankwaso, the commissioner for rural and community development in Kano, said rumours that Governor Ganduje was planning to quit the APC were false. Photo credit: Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR

It was alleged that the Kano state governor was meeting his supporters, making consultations and planning to leave the ruling party after the national headquarters of the party refused to intervene in his favour in the ongoing crisis rocking the state chapter of the party.

Ganduje remains APC leader in Kano

Denying the defection rumours, the commissioner for rural and community development, said on Tuesday, December 22, that the report was false and the governor was still the leader of the party in the state.

Kwankwaso said “those peddling the news may be the ones planning to leave the party.”

He said:

“The party belongs to us, however, we will continue to engage all members for peace and we are going to reconcile and address our grievances."

Kwankwaso also said the Ganduje-led faction will appeal the court judgment voiding their executives.

The other faction recognised by the court is led by former Kano state governor and serving senator representing Kano Central, Ibrahim Shekarau.

Governor Ganduje says he's ready to reconcile with Senator Kwankwaso

In another related development, Governor Ganduje of Kano state has expressed readiness to reconcile with his predecessor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

The Kano state governor reportedly made this known in an interview with Radio France.

Legit.ng gathers that Governor Ganduje described the feud between him and Senator Kwankwaso as the handiwork of political miscreants who do not want a cordial relationship between them.

