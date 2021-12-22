Governor Ganduje is open to settling the political difference between him and his predecessor, Senator Kwankwaso

Kano state - Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has expressed readiness to reconcile with his predecessor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Daily Trust reported that the Kano state governor made this known in an interview with Radio France.

Legit.ng gathers that Governor Ganduje described the feud between him and Kwankwaso as the handiwork of political miscreants who do not want a cordial relationship between them.

He was quoted to have said:

“You know there are people who are used to fuelling issues. So, we are working on them towards seeing that we beat their actions and reconcile.

“This kind of issues are normal in politics and God willing it will come to pass. Everyone knows that reconciliation is always the best. We hope God will help those who pledge to reconcile us to succeed.

“From our part, we are ever ready to come forward and reconcile. It’s not like we are refusing. There are people from both parties who are driving this issue but like I said, everything that sense is applied into, I think we will get over it.”

Ganduje pays condolence visit to Kwankwaso

Governor Ganduje had on Tuesday, December 21, paid a condolence visit to Kwankwaso, at his residence over the death of his brother, Inuwa Musa Kwankwaso.

It was gathered that Kwankwaso invited the governor to the grave of his late father, Musa Saleh Kwankwaso, located within the residence of the Senator, where another special prayer was offered.

While Ganduje is a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Kwankwaso has since defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Thus, a reconciliation may lead to one of them defecting to join the other.

2023: Kwankwaso opens up on presidential ambition

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Kwankwaso said he had not yet taken any decision on whether or not he would contest for president in 2023.

Appearing as a guest on Arise News TV on Friday, October, the former governor was asked if he would once again fight for the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the next general elections.

Responding, the PDP chieftain said he had not taken a decision on it as many things were still unknown at the moment. He noted that he would also need to make necessary consultations before taking such a big political decision.

