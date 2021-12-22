A strong call has been made 20 years after the gruesome killing of a former attorney general of the federation and minister of justice

The call was made by Professor Wole Soyinka who appealed to the president to investigate and expose the killer of late Ige

Soyinka said failure to unravel cases like that of Ige among killings of many Nigerian has broken the lines of justice in the country

President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to launch an investigation into the killing of the late Bola Ige on December 23, 2001.

The appeal was made to the president by one of Nigeria's most prolific writers and Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka.

Wole Soyinka attends a photocall during Incroci di Civiltà International Literature Festival on April 7, 2018, in Venice, Italy.

Source: Getty Images

The Punch reports that Soyinka said fishing out the killers of the former governor of old Oyo state who killed by some yet to be identified people or group will strengthen the nation's justice system.

Describing the inability of the government to have reached a conclusion on the killing of the former attorney general of the federation and minister of justice, Soyinka said lines of justice in Nigeria have continued to be broken.

Soyinka calls on President Buhari to redeem his pledge to Nigerians

In its report, Sahara Reporters said the writer reminded President Buhari of his pledge to open an inquiry into the incessant political killings in the country.

Soyinka did a reminder to the president in a statement delivered to the Ige’s family and addressed to the daughter, Mrs Funso Adegbola, on the occasion of an event titled, “20th Bola Ige Memorial Symposium: Two decades of injustice: What are the implications on Nigerian democracy?”.

The event was organised by the Bola Ige For Justice Centre in Lagos and held on Tuesday, December 21.

Soyinka inquired of the president asking:

“President Muhammadu Buhari, what has become of your robust pledge to open an enquiry into the spate of political murders that the nation has undergone in recent years?"

"Does it all amount to yet another instance of political bravado?"

He added that while it is a well-known fact that all lives are equal and must be valued accordingly, there is, however, a need for a special responsibility on those in governance.

He said:

“Bola Ige, as the nation’s minister of justice, and United Nation’s civil servant designate, was unarguably one of such. A nation’s honour is in question and remains so until the hour of closure. Thus, she must never relent in demanding an explanation for his brutal murder."

"Expose the perpetrators, identify the conspirators and reinstate the broken lines of justice."

