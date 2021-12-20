Breaking: Court Nullifies Andy Uba’s Participation in Anambra Poll

The All Progressives Congress has no candidate in the just concluded Anambra governorship election according to a federal high court

According to the Senator Andy Uba emerged as a candidate having emerged from an illegally conducted primary election by the APC

As a result of this, the court ordered INEC to delete Uba from its record as a candidate in the election

In what will meet many people unawares, the Federal High Court in Abuja has nullified Senator Andy Uba’s participation in the November 6 Anambra state governorship election.

The Nation Newspaper reports that Justice Inyang Ekwo, in a judgment on Monday, December 20, held that Uba was never a candidate in the election.

The court claimed that Uba emerged from an illegally conducted primary election by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Federal High Court in Abuja has nullified Senator Andy Uba’s participation in Anambra poll. Photo: Emmanuel Osodi

According to the judge, the plaintiff, George Moghalu, was able to prove that the APC did not conduct a valid primary election from which Uba claimed to have emerged as the party’s candidate.

As a result of this, the judge ordered INEC to delete Uba from its record as a candidate in the election.

Also, the judge ordered the APC to refund to the plaintiff the N22,500.000 he paid for expression of interest and nomination forms since the party failed to conduct a valid primary.

