The disqualification of Senator Andy Uba by a federal high court will be challenged according to the embattled candidate

Recall that his participation in the last governorship election in Anambra was nullified by Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court

Meanwhile, Uba has accused the All Progressives Grand Alliance in Anambra, of doing everything possible to derail Uba’s attempt to upturn the governorship election result

Following the recent declaration that his candidacy during the just concluded Anambra governorship election was illegal, Senator Andy Uba, as declared his intention to challenge the court judgement.

According to him, with the help of the All Progressives Congress, the judgement of Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court will be challenged.

The embattled candidate made this known through his media director, Dr. Ikechukwu Onyiaa.

Onyiaa also accused the All Progressives Grand Alliance in Anambra, of doing everything possible to derail Uba’s attempt to upturn the governorship election result at the election petitions tribunal.

Uba says he would appeal his disqualification a Federal High Court. Photo: Femi Adesina

Onyia said:

“We are not surprised that APGA members are celebrating the Justice Ekwo judgment like a child that received Christmas clothes from his father. They believe that the judgment will stop Andy Uba from proving his petition at the tribunal. The good thing is that this is not the last court in this instance. We are heading to the Appeal Court to prove them wrong.”

“We, therefore, urge the APGA-led government of Anambra State to keep herself busy with challenges facing the state rather than investing in ‘Operation Stop Andy Uba’ dance.”

However, he urged the APC supporters to remain calm.

