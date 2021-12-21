Supporters of All Progressives Congress national leader, Bola Tinubu have lambasted Osita Okechukwu

The Tinubu Support Group has lambasted the director-general of Voice of Nigeria, Osita Okechukwu. This follows a statement in which the DG urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader, Bola Tinubu, to forgo his presidential ambition and instead support a candidate from the South-East.

According to the support group, Tinubu’s presidency is a national project.

This was disclosed in a statement signed on Monday by the acting head of media and Publicity of TSG, Adeyanju Oluwatosin, titled ‘2023: Tinubu project is National Project, TSG tells VON DG’

APC supporters claim Tinubu's project is a national one. Photo: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

Okechukwu who spoke in Lagos on the sidelines of the Eke Day Celebration, said that rather than join the presidential race, Tinubu should use his abundant endowment to unite the APC, and unite the South and by extension our beloved country, by backing a candidate from the southeast.

He said Tinubu should resist the temptation of political greed.

However, in a swift response, the TSG described Tinubu’s presidential ambition as a national project.

The group said:

“Without a doubt, our Leader has not declared intention to run but we have started seeing patriots across the country calling on him to run because of his leadership qualities.

“Asiwaju is a nationalist known by all Nigerians which is why the majority of the masses have been insisting he must contest. We advise Okechukwu to be a good party man and stop all his antics to divide our great party and southern Nigeria."

In another report, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has penned an open letter to the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, regrading his presidential ambition.

The national publicity secretary of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, in the early hours of Monday, December 13, asked the former governor of Lagos state, Tinubu, to shelve his touted 2023 presidential bid to preserve Nigeria’s corporate existence.

In an open letter to Tinubu, he counselled the politician to key into the Igbo presidency in 2023, stressing that posterity would be kind of him if he toed the “path of reason, conscience and equity” on the matter.

2023 presidency: Atiku is my candidate, not Tinubu, Mr Ibu denies viral claim

In a related development, a prominent Nollywood actor, Mr. Ibu (John Ikechukwu Okafor) has debunked rumours that he has thrown his weight behind the 2023 presidential candidate of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Tinubu.

In an Instagram video, Mr. Ibu said he was at the gathering for the endorsement of Tinubu's presidential bid only on invitation by some of his colleagues who needed his assistance.

The comedian said he cannot turn his back on Atiku Abubakar who has done so much for him as a long-time friend.

