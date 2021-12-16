The PDP BoT has brought the attention of the party's new national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, what he should look out for ahead of the 2023 general election

The chairman of the BoT, Walid Jibrin, advised Ayu not to show favouritism to any presidential aspirants

Senator Jibrin told Ayu that he must not allow godfathering to ruin the chances of the party in the coming elections

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned the Iyorchia Ayu-led national leadership not to be biassed towards any presidential aspirant ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Senator Walid Jibrin, the chairman of the BoT gave the warning on Thursday, December 16, during a meeting attended by top chieftains of the party, Nigerian Tribune reports.

The BoT said godfatherism must not be allowed to ruin the party (Photo: PDP)

Source: Facebook

Jibrin called on Ayu to utilise his wealth of experience to make the PDP Africa's largest political party.

He advised the new PDP boss to eschew godfatherism and gave equal treatment to all members and aspirants of the party.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Jibrin said:

“May I urge the national chairman, therefore, to use his wealth of experience to make the party great as it remains the largest party in Africa.

“You must try to reconcile Individuals, states, and national issues. Do not be distracted by the ambition of individual members but keep the party as formidable as possible.

“Concentrate on your duties and not more of who shall be the president, vice president, senate president etc. Do not side any individual with self ambition and try to reduce the state of godfatherism.

“Please respect the dignity of the individual and dynamism of a group.”

Organisation blasts new PDP national chairman Ayu over comments against Buhari

Meanwhile, Ayu came under attack by the Buhari Media Organisation for comparing President Muhammadu Buhari's administration with past governments of Nigeria.

The chairman of the organisation, Niyi Akinsiju, and BMOO's secretary, Cassidy Madueke, said it was criminal for Ayu who was academic to manipulate existing records for partisan politics.

The duo in a statement seen by Legit.ng said Ayu's comment that Nigeria is yet to record any form of progress since President Muhammadu Buhari assumed office in 2015 was false and should be disregarded.

Source: Legit