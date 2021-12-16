All Progressives National Leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been asked not to trust northern leaders whole heartedly

According to Former Kaduna central Senator, Shehu Sani, the leaders in the norther are not being sincere with Tinubu

Sani tells the APC national leader to ask any leader claiming to be supporting to him to paste his (Tinubu's) poster in front of his house

In what will bemuse many political commentators, former Kaduna central Senator, Shehu Sani has hinted that Northern politicians may not sincere in supporting the presidential ambition of Tinubu

Shehu Sani disclosed this in a post on Twitter.

Shehu Sani claims some Northern leaders are not sincere with APC national leader.

He asked Tinubu to give the so-called supporters a simple test: The Jagaban poster test.

He tweeted:

“Our Dear Jagaban, Any northerner who comes to Lagos and declare his support for your presidential goal, tell him to paste your poster in the front of his house first. Yours Brotherly."

The post is generating series of reaction in Twittersphere, with many surprised by what Sani was insinuating.

In his reaction, Amos Emokiniovo Erhirhie, wrote:

“Oga Senator shehu Sani, Well done ooo.. How is the get family.…Make you increase the volume oo,. Because people way dey for back nor dey hear."

