Nigeria's minister of justice Abubakar Malami has shared his position on mandatory direct primaries in the Electoral Act amendment bill

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) in a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari raised a number of issues

Amid controversies that greeted the debate on direct primaries, Malami noted that it would force political parties to change their constitutions

Abubakar Malami, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), has written to President Muhammadu Buhari, saying that the inclusion of mandatory direct primaries in the Electoral Act amendment bill will create confusion.

The Punch reports that the minister of justice's letter on the amended Electoral Act bill was received by the president two weeks ago.

AGF Abubakar Malami (SAN) has said mandatory direct primaries will create confusion. Photo credit: Abubakar Malami, SAN

This was confirmed by the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, however, he didn't share details of the letter.

Malami highlighted the problems with the inclusion of mandatory direct primaries in the Electoral Act amendment bill.

It was gathered on Thursday, December 16, a source at the Ministry of Justice, noted that Malami advised the president concerning making direct primaries mandatory for all political parties.

What Buhari will consider before signing bill

In another report by The Guardian, Malami had hinted that financial constraints could prevent the Nigerian leader from giving his assent to the bill.

The minister speaking in favour of the president’s delay in endorsing direct primary said Buhari would consider security and financial implications of direct primary before signing the bill into law.

Though Malami did not quote any section of the law that makes it illegal, the AGF, however, expressed concern that forcing all parties to adopt the direct mode of primary would mean changing their constitutions.

The source stated from a legal point of view only new political parties will be bound by the law.

Has Buhari truly rejected electoral act Amendment Bill?

Legit.ng previously reported that President Buhari is yet to decide on whether to assent or veto the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2021, contrary to speculations.

Hon Umar El-Yakub, the senior special assistant to the president on National Assembly Matters (House of Reps), confirmed this.

El-Yakub noted that the communication between the president and the National Assembly is not a secret affair.

