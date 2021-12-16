Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been accused of influencing the decision of the president the Electoral Act Amendment Bill

A senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has accused some state governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are prevailing on President Muhammadu Buhari not assent to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

The Cable reports that Falana said that the APC governors are the ones influencing the decision of the president on the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

Falana while speaking at TheCable Colloquium, the governors are putting pressure on the president not to assent to the bill because they are concerned about the provisions of electronic voting.

The senior lawyer also alleged that the governors believe that with the provisions of electronic voting manipulating election results would be difficult for anyone.

Falana said:

“The president is reluctant to give assent to the bill because the powerful governors in his party, the ruling party, are saying it is going to be much more expensive for them to run direct primaries."

“Therefore, throw away the baby and the bathwater. But where they’re actually going is that those governors have not recovered from the shock of having an electronic vote. They know manipulation will be reduced to the minimum."

Electoral bill: Buhari making consultations

The presidency had earlier dismissed speculations that President Buhari declined assent to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

The president's senior special assistant on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, said there is no cause for alarm as Buhari is still consulting widely on whether or not to give his nod to the amended law.

Following its passage, the National Assembly transmitted the Electoral Bill to President Buhari on November 19.

Lawmakers ready to override Buhari’s veto

Meanwhile, some members of the National Assembly have vowed to take action if President Buhari decides not to give his approval to the Electoral Act.

A senator who spoke on condition of anonymity said that they had met and resolved to overrule Buhari if he declines to sign the bill.

The senator said:

“So, for the interest of Nigerians and the electoral process, if the president did not sign the bill, we would veto his assent."

