Breaking: Canada Lifts Travel Ban on Nigeria, Nine Other African Countries

The travel ban imposed on Nigeria and nine other African countries by the Canadian government has been lifted

Recall that the country placed travel restriction on flights from South Africa, Mozambique, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini, Namibia, Nigeria, Malawi and Egypt

This development comes days after the United Kingdom and the UAE governments lifted the ban imposed on travel from 10 African countries including Nigeria

The ban imposed on travelers from Nigeria and nine other African countries by Canada has been lifted according to Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos, Channels TV reports.

Travel restrictions on flights from South Africa, Mozambique, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini, Namibia, Malawi and Egypt have also been lifted.

Meanwhile, country also reimposed testing, warning that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 risks quickly overwhelming hospitals, Vanguard news added.

Canada has listed the ban on Nigeria after protest from the Buhari administration. Photo: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

This development comes days after the United Kingdom and the UAE governments lifted the ban imposed on travel from 10 African countries including Nigeria.

