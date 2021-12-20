Saudi said it has lifted the travel restrictions placed on some countries in February 2020 due to the COVID-19 spike

The Saudi Arabia government has lifted the travel restriction placed on expats in some countries including India and Pakistan.

The ban was introduced in 2020 by the Arab country as a measure to tackle the spread of the highly-ravaging coronavirus pandemic.

But in a statement by its interior ministry, Saudi announced that the ban has been lifted and the new development will allow direct entry of fully vaccinated expatriates without the need to spend 14 days in transit outside their countries before entry.

India, Indonesia are among the countries Saudi removed the travel ban from. Credit: Ahmad Husseify

Source: Getty Images

Travellers to use 5 instead of 14 days

The direct entry ban was imposed in February 2020 due to a global surge in cases linked to COVID-19 variants detected in nations like Britain, South Africa, and Brazil.

The action became expedient especially with the growing fears that COVID vaccines being rolled out worldwide could be less effective against variants.

The ban covered the UAE, Egypt, Lebanon, Turkey, the US, Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Switzerland, Sweden, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, and Japan.

UAE lifts ban on Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the ban imposed on travellers from Nigeria and nine other African countries by Canada has been lifted according to Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos.

This development came days after the United Kingdom and the UAE governments lifted the ban imposed on travel from 10 African countries including Nigeria.

In a related development, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), after five months, on Tuesday, August 3, lifted the flight ban on Nigerian travellers beginning from Thursday, August 5.

Emirates announced on its website that, as directed by the UAE authorities, eligible travellers from Nigeria and 10 other countries will be permitted to travel to and from the nation

