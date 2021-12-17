Former Nigerian minister of Labour and Productivity, Hussaini Zanwa Akwanga, during former president Obasanjo's administration, is dead

According to news reports, he has been buried according to Islamic rites in his home town, Akwanga

He was a professional teacher who was made a minister by President Olusegun Obasanjo in the year 2003

According to Vanguard Newspaper, he died on Friday, December 17, at his home town of Akwanga, the headquarters of Akwanga local government area of Nasarawa state.

Source: UGC

The former minister in the cabinet of former president Olusegun Obasanjo died at the age of 77 after a protracted illness.

However, he was later sacked by the president during a cabinet reshuffle.

In 2017, he was kidnapped on his farm in Kurmin Tagwaye village, near Akwanga, but was released two days later after paying a huge ransom to his abductors.

His death was confirmed by the deputy chairman of Akwanga local government area of Nasarawa State, Alhaji Safiyanu Isa.

He has since been buried according to Islamic rites in his home town, Akwanga.

