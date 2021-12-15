On Sunday, December 12, gunmen kidnapped two traditional rulers in the Okigwe local government area of Imo state and burnt their palaces

This has become a trend in the state as many of the villagers have abandoned their homes out of fear

A recent one is a kidnap of the traditional ruler of Umuezeala-Ama Autonomous Community in Ehime Mbano LGA, Eze Aloysius Igwe, who was abducted from his community

Imo state- The latest in the attacks of traditional rulers in Imo state continued on Wednesday, December 15.

The Nation reports that the traditional ruler of Umuezeala-Ama Autonomous Community in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area, Eze Aloysius Igwe, was abducted from his community.

The incident occurred at the Nkwo-Umuezeala market square.

Governor Hope Uzodinma is not happy with the latest trend of abduction of Imo monarchs. Photo credit: Imo State New Media

How it happened

A source said the monarch went out to pick his wife from a meeting around the area.

While waiting for his wife, his abductors, who came in a small bus, double-crossed his vehicle and whisked him away in it.

Police position

The police public relations officer of the state, Michael Abattam, said he was in a meeting and could not confirm the incident.

Another abducted monarch, Eze Paul Ogbu of Ihitte Ihube in Okigwe LGA is yet to be released.

But his counterpart, Eze Acho Ndukwe of Amagu Ihube, Okigwe was released on Monday, December 13.

Tears flow as abducted traditional ruler is found dead in market square

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that the ancient kingdom of Atta in Njaba local government area of Imo state has been thrown into mourning following the murder of its traditional ruler, Eze Edwin Azike.

The Punch reports that Azike's body was found at the community market square on Friday morning, December 10.

It was gathered that the monarch was killed after he was abducted on Thursday, December 9.

Gunmen abduct Catholic priest

In another related report, gunmen suspected to be kidnappers reportedly abducted a Catholic Priest, Reverend Joseph Ajayi.

The cleric was abducted along the Akure-Ikere road in Ondo state on Tuesday, December 7.

He was said to be travelling in his Toyota Corolla to Ilara-Mokin in Ifedore local government area, close to Akure, the state capital, where his parish is located.

