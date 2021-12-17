The Peoples Democratic Party is no alternative to the All Progressives Congress (APC), according to the ruling party

The APC on Thursday said the main opposition going by its antecedents has nothing to offer Nigerians because the electorates are intelligent

John Akpanudoudehe, the national secretary of the caretaker committee bragged that the people will not replace APC with the PDP in 2023

Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has nothing to offer Nigerians going by its antecedents.

Legit.ng gathered that the national secretary, National/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), John Akpanudoudehe, made this known on Thursday, December 16.

APC says Nigerians will not replace the ruling party with the Peoples Democratic Party in 2023.

Source: Facebook

In a statement shared on the party's Facebook page, Akpanudoudehe served a strong notice to the opposition saying it cannot return to power in a free and fair election.

According to him, this is because the electorates are intelligent and the PDP has no chance of convincing Nigerians to contemplate voting for it.

Plans to destabilise APC has failed

Akpanudoedehe speaking at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja explained that the achievements of APC administrations at the state and federal levels are glaring.

He went on to note that the sponsoring of some youths by fifth columnists and opposition agents to infiltrate and disorganise the ruling party has failed.

The national secretary stated:

"Let me send a message to PDP, if we are talking about replacing APC, it can never be the PDP because Nigerians are too intelligent. Nigerians will still chose APC. Talk is cheap, even when they sponsored crisis throughout Nigeria, we won most by-elections."

APC state chairmen pass vote of confidence on Buni-led caretaker committee

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that state chairmen of the ruling APC said they will resist any attempt to derail the current party leadership under Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state from actualising its objectives.

Addressing a press briefing attended by a Legit.ng reporter on Thursday, December 16, at the national secretariat of the party, spokesman of the state chairmen forum, Jones Erue, urged the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee to concentrate on its assignment.

While assuring the Buni's CECPC of total support, Prophet Erue said the forum admired its courage in the face of all that was happening.

