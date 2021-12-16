Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the minister of information and culture has addressed banditry activities under the Buhari administration

According to the minister, no president can expressly state or declare when banditry would end in the country

Lai Mohammed who lauded the efforts of the Force in the fight against insecurity in the country, hinted further that the Buhari government should be judged based on achievement

Abuja- The minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, has said that no president will say banditry will end next year.

The minister, at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, December 15, was responding to a question on whether the current security challenges would end before President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office in 2023, Daily Trust reports.

Alhaji Mohammed also commended the security agencies for their continued service to the nation.

Alhaji Lai Mohammed made this statement at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, December 15. Photo credit: Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Nigeria

He said:

“Nobody, I’m not sure any president will say by next year there will be no banditry. It is just like saying by next year, there will be no thief.

“But what is important is that they should judge us by our achievement. We’ve not thrown our hands in the air. There was a time they asked us to hire mercenaries, but our soldiers are doing their best in these circumstances.”

Emotional intelligence - Buhari pays glowing tribute to Lai Mohammed at 70

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the minister of information and culture, on his 70th birthday.

The president's best wishes to Mohammed were contained in a statement issued on Tuesday, December 7, by Femi Adesina, the special adviser on media and publicity.

Buhari extolled the former national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who he described as a devoted public servant.

Remove Mohammed from office

In another report, a prominent leader of the APC who happens to be a former commissioner for information, culture, and tourism in Niger, Jonathan Vatsa called for Mohammed's immediate sack.

Vatsa said sacking the minister of information and culture has become necessary following the submitted report of the Lagos EndSARS enquiry panel which revealed that some persons were killed during the October 2020 protest.

The Niger APC stalwart and leader said that President Muhammadu Buhari needs to remove Mohammed from office in order to redeem the reputation of his administration.

