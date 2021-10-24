For years, many Nigerians have been killed while their killers have not been found by security agencies.

In this article as reported by Punch Newspaper, Legit.ng lists some of these murder and assassination cases who killers are yet to be unmasked.

1. Bola Ige

Born 13 September 1930, Osun and assassinated December, 23 2001, Ibadan.

2. Dele Giwa

Born March 16 March 1947 and assassinated October 19, 1986

3. Kudirat Abiola

Born in 1951 and was murdered on June 4, 1996)

4. Funsho Williams

Born May 9, 1948 and assassinated on July 27, 2006

5. Eunice Olawale.

Born, July 23, 1974 and murdered on the 9th of July, 2016

6. Marshal Alex Badeh (retd.),

Badeh was shot dead along the Abuja-Keffi Expressway on December 18, 2018, while returning from his farm.

7. Chief Alfred Rewane

He was murdered October 6, 1995, between 8.15am and 8.30am in his residence in Ikeja, Lagos state, by five yet-to-be-identified men

8. Marshall Harry

He was brutally murdered in his Abuja residence before the 2003 presidential election.

9. Dipo Dina

He was killed on January 25, 2010.

10. Brig. Gen. Lasun Odeleke

In 1990, Odeleke died mysteriously in Abuja. According to an official report, he was killed by a hit-and-run driver, but the family was not allowed to carry out a post-mortem to ascertain the cause of his death.

11. James Kalto

On November 12, 1995, James Kalto, a journalist and a former writer with Tell and Tempo, was abducted and murdered.

12. Chief Aminasoari Dikibo

He was murdered on February 6, 2004.

13. Barnabas Igwe

In 2002, Barnabas Igwe, chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (Onitsha branch), and his wife, Abigail, were murdered.

14. Olaitan Oyerinde

On May 4, 2012, Comrade Olaitan Oyerinde, the Principal Private Secretary (PPS) to the Edo state Governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole was assassinated.

15. Mr. Godwin Agbroko

16. Abayomi Ogundeji

17. Bayo Ohu

