FG budgets N104bn to maintain, purchase generators in 2022

Billions of naira will be used by the federal government to maintain and purchase generators in 2022

Specifically, an estimated N104bn will be spent on purchasing generators, fueling and servicing them

Meanwhile, as at the time of filing this report, some top agencies are yet to submit their generator budgets

The hope of stable electricity supply in Nigeria might not come to reality in the year 2022 if recent happenings is an indication of what to come to be believed.

This follows the move by ministries, Departments and Agencies of the federal government to spend an estimated N104bn on purchasing generators, fueling and servicing them in 2022.

FG budgets N104bn to maintain, purchase generators

The details are contained in the 2022 budget proposal which has yet to be approved by the National Assembly.

In fact, Punch newspaper reports that the figure may be higher as about 15 agencies including the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, the Independent National Electoral Commission, National Information Technology Agency, National Pension Commission, Nigeria Customs Service, Central Bank of Nigeria, National Examination Council, Central Bank of Nigeria and others did not indicate their generator budgets.

N30.67m to fuel Aso Rock generator, plant, N33.2m for new books

Meanwhile, more details from the 2022 proposed budget have shown that Nigeria would spend significantly to ensure that the seat of power does not experience any power outages.

Legit.ng's analysis of the 2022 appropriation bill proposal shows that out of the N16.39 trillion spending plan next year, N30.67 million will go into fueling statehouse generating set and plant.

To fight corruption within Aso Rock villa, Buhari plans to spend N7.34m as sewerage charges gulp N35.4m in 2022.

Also, the cost of cooking gas will gulp N22.07 million in 2022. A total of N66.49 million will be spent on the Aso Rock library.

Breakdown of Buhari, Osinbajo's spending on feeding, travels since 2016

Meanwhile, a report has highlighted how much has been budgeted for President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Osinbajo's feeding and travel since 2016.

This follows the presentation of the 2022 budget estimate to a joint session of the National Assembly on Thursday, October 7, by the president.

