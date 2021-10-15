A report by Premium Times has highlighted how much has been budgeted for President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Osinbajo's feeding and travel since 2016.

This follows the presentation of the 2022 budget estimate to a joint session of the National Assembly on Thursday, October 7, by the president.

President Buhari and Vice President Osinbajo plan to spend N3.57 billion on feeding and travel expenses. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

According to the report, President Buhari and his deputy, Osinbajo plan to spend N3.57 billion on feeding and travel expenses in 2022.

The amount, Premium Times states, is the highest since the president assumed office in 2015.

Legit.ng gathers that the president proposed N2.6 billion of the amount for his office, while N778 million was set aside for Osinbajo’s office.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Feeding and travels budget: 2016 (N1.43 billion)

Of the N1.43 billion budgeted for feeding and travel in 2016, N103 million was for the president's feeding while the vice president's feeding gulped N24 million.

For local and international trips, President Buhari spent N643 million and N631 million respectively.

The vice president spent N18.6 million and N24.6 million for both local and international trips.

Feeding and travels budget: 2017 (N1.45 billion)

Meanwhile, in 2017, N115 million and N54 million were spent on the president's and vice president's feeding respectively.

For local and international trips, President Buhari spent N239 million and N739 million respectively.

The vice president spent N88 million and N218 million for both local and international trips.

Feeding and travels budget: 2018 (N1.52 billion)

In 2018, N124 million was spent on the president's feeding while N89 million was spent on the vice president's.

For local and international trips, President Buhari spent N751 million and N250 million respectively.

The vice president spent N84 million and N217 million for both local and international trips.

Feeding and travels budget: 2019 (N1.5 billion)

In 2019, N124 million was spent on the president's feeding while N72 million was spent on the vice president's.

For local and international trips, President Buhari spent N751 million and N250 million respectively.

The vice president spent N84 million and N217 million for both local and international trips.

Feeding and travels budget: 2020 (N3.4 billion)

In 2020, N124 million was spent on the president's feeding while N72 million was spent on the vice president's.

For local and international trips, President Buhari spent N1.7 billion and N776 million respectively.

The vice president spent N284 million and N517 million for both local and international trips.

Feeding and travels budget: 2021 (N3.4 billion)

In 2021, N124 million was spent on the president's feeding while N71 million was spent on the vice president's.

For local and international trips, President Buhari spent N1.7 billion and N776 million respectively.

The vice president spent N284 million and N517 million for both local and international trips.

Feeding and travels budget: 2022 (N3.57 billion)

In 2022, N301 million is to be spent on the president's feeding while N156 million is to be spent on the vice president's.

For local and international trips, President Buhari is to spend N1.5 billion and N775 million respectively.

The vice president will spend N301 million and N778 million for both local and international trips.

Effect of high inflation rate

The amount budgeted for feeding and travel in 2022 is the highest since President Buhari assumed office as president and submitted his first full-year budget to the National Assembly.

Premium Times suggested that the increase may be a reflection of the high inflation rate in the country and the rising cost of goods and services.

N30.67m to fuel Aso Rock generator, plant, N33.2m for new books

Meanwhile, more details from the 2022 proposed budget have shown that Nigeria would spend significantly to ensure that the seat of power does not experience any power outages.

Legit.ng's analysis of the 2022 appropriation bill proposal shows that out of the N16.39 trillion spending plan next year, N30.67 million will go into fueling statehouse generating set and plant.

To fight corruption within Aso Rock villa, Buhari plans to spend N7.34m as sewerage charges gulp N35.4m in 2022.

Also, the cost of cooking gas will gulp N22.07 million in 2022. A total of N66.49 million will be spent on the Aso Rock library.

Source: Legit.ng