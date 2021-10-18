Senator Ifeanyi Ubah is doing all his best to ensure peace returns to the southeast region of Nigeria soon

The senator has taken it upon himself to see Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB leader, over the crisis in the region

Ubah is asking a court in Abuja to grant him permission to see Kanu who is currently in the custody of the DSS

FCT, Abuja - Senator Ifeanyi Ubah has sought an order of a Federal High Court, Abuja to grant him access to visit Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) who is currently at the Department of State Services (DSS) detention.

Speaking to journalists in front of the court after filing the application, Ubah said he made the move in order to find a solution to the security crisis in the southeast region.

Kanu is currently in the custody of the DSS in Abuja. Photo credit: Marco Longari/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Ubah, 50, is the candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in the forthcoming Anambra governorship election and the current senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

The motion on notice marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/383/2015 was filed by his counsel, Agugoesi Ikem, to sought three orders.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The orders are:

1. An order of this honourable court granting leave to Senator Ifeanyi Ubah to visit thé Defendant, Nnamdi Kanu, as part of his oversight legislative function.

2. An order of this honourable court directing the complainant and/or the Department of State Services (DSS) to allow the said Senator Ifeanyi Ubah access to their detention facility for purposes of visiting the defendant, Nnamdi Kanu.

3. And other orders or further orders as the honourable court may deem fit to make in the circumstances of the case.

In the affidavit in support of the motion, Ubah wrote in part:

“I state that as a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, it is one of my responsibilities to ensure the promotion of the Constitution of Nigeria and other laws of Nigeria.

“That I know that the defendant in this matter was arrested and brought into Nigeria by the Department of State Services(DSS) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and since he was brought into Nigeria, he had been detained at the detention facility of the DSS pending his trial.

“That I know that by the Constitution of Nigeria every citizen, including the defendant, that is charged with an offence is presumed innocent until the charge is proven.

“That I know that the defendant was charged with several offences and the DSS had only produced him on one occasion in court.

“That there is an allegation that criminalities are being championed by the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra under the leadership of the detained defendant; an allegation which has been denied severally; yet the situation continues to worsen.”

How Ubah called for Kanu's release due to insecurity in the southeast

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Ubah, who is also the vice-chairman of the Senate committee on petroleum, upstream, recently called for Kanu's release.

The senator stated that Kanu's arrest has triggered insecurity in the southeast, noting that the politicians have taken advantage of the Kanu situation to cause mayhem in the region.

He made the comment during his engagements with Anambra businessmen at the Alaba International Market in Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng