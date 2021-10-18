Dr Chidia Maduekwe, the DG of the Nigeria Film Corporation (NFC), said President Buhari is not against the emergence of a president of Igbo extraction in 2023

Maduekwe also said that President Buhari does not have hatred for the southeast as it's being alleged in some quarters

The NFC chief also argued that the Buhari administration has done a lot for the southeast in terms of infrastructure and political appointments

Ohafia, Abia state - Dr Chidia Maduekwe, the director-general of the Nigeria Film Corporation (NFC), says President Muhammadu Buhari is not against the emergence of his successor from the southeast geopolitical zone.

PM News reported that Maduekwe said this during an interaction with newsmen in his Ohafia country home in Abia state.

The director-general, Nigeria Film Corporation, Chidia Maduekwe, says President Buhari is not averse to the emergence of his successor from the southeast zone. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

The NFC chief said it was mischievous for people to describe Buhari as a hater of the people of the southeast, arguing that the president’s political antecedent pointed to the contrary.

His words:

“It is not true that the president does not want a president of Igbo extraction, rather he is supportive of the cause."

Maduekwe noted that there is no way President Buhari will hate the Igbo people and in 2003 he picked late Chuba Okadigbo, an eminent Igbo man, as his presidential running mate.

He said:

“In 2007, he also selected another prominent Igbo man, Chief Edwin Ume-Ezeoke, as his running mate.

“It is possible that either of these two Igbo personalities could have succeeded him if Buhari was elected in 2003 or 2007."

Southeast gets political appointments, projects under Buhari

Maduekwe further said that the southeast had received a fair share of the president’s political appointments and distribution of development projects in the country.

The NFC boss added that many Igbo were already appointed into strategic offices by the president.

He cited the appointment of Senator Ifeanyi Ararume (Imo) as the chairman of the board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), The Guardian also stated.

He also mentioned Ogbugo Ukoha (Abia) who was appointed as the executive director of Distributions System, Storage and Retail Infrastructure in the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority.

On infrastructural projects, he mentioned The Second Niger Bridge, which is reportedly nearing completion, as one of the multi-billion naira projects of the present administration.

He noted that though the project was conceived by the previous government, the Buhari-led administration started the execution and is determined to complete and deliver it.

Maduekwe commended President Buhari for allegedly addressing the road infrastructure deficit in the southeast, saying that in addition to the bridge, he had done well on roads.

He asked:

“Why can’t we appreciate the man who has done so much for us? We are not fair to the president."

The NFC boss also disagreed with the allegation of lopsided appointments against the president, saying the appointments reflected the federal character principle.

Nigerians more attracted to Buhari than Awolowo, Nnamdi Azikiwe, others

Meanwhile, President Buhari's special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, has said that Nigerians can be said to be more attracted to his principal than other leaders before him.

Adesina said that Nigeria's current president has pulled more crowds than leaders like Obafemi Awolowo, Nnamdi Azikiwe, Shehu Shagari, M.K.O Abiola among many others.

In his weekly article titled; "The Essential Buhari: VP Osinbajo Got It!" which was posted on his Facebook page, on Thursday, October 14, Adesina said President Buhari is possibly the most popular politicians generations have ever had.

