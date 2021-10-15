Femi Adesina has described President Muhammadu Buhari as a leader who attracts so much crowd wherever he goes

Adesina said the president has a strong magnetic pull better than past Nigerian leaders including Nnamdi Azikiwe, Obafemi Awolowo among others

According to Adesina, President Muhammadu Buhari is one who no one can match on the list of leaders

President Muhammadu Buhari's special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, has said that Nigerians can be said to be more attracted to President Muhammadu Buhari than other leaders before him.

Adesina said that Nigeria's current president has pulled more crowds than leaders like Obafemi Awolowo, Nnamdi Azikiwe, Shehu Shagari, M.K.O Abiola among many others.

In his weekly article titled; "The Essential Buhari: VP Osinbajo Got It!" which was posted on his Facebook page, on Thursday, October 14, Adesina said President Buhari is possibly the most popular politicians generations have ever had.

Adesina described Buhari as a leader with great attraction and magnetic pull. Photo: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as a man of great honour

Reviewing the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo's address to officials of the Nigerian High Commission in London Last in his piece, Adesina said the professor of law is an honest man.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Osinbajo had described President Buhari as the Mai Gaskiya (Honest Man) and the only person who can walk into a place and people will follow and listen to him without having to boss them around.

According to Adesina, the attribute given to the president by his vice is not just something he has heard but one that he has seen with his eyes.

Adesina said he is old enough to with have seen many seasonal Nigerian politicians and can attest to their attributes but that of President Buhari is one which no one can match.

Femi Adesina's review of Nigeria's past leaders

He said:

"I have seen the great Obafemi Awolowo. The charismatic Nnamdi Azikiwe (Zik of Africa). Shehu Shagari. Amino Kano. M.K.O Abiola. Bashir Tofa, and many others in action."

"But I have not seen anyone with the kind of attraction, magnetic pull, that Muhammadu Buhari has. And that is round the country, north and south. People swarm around him as bees do to honey."

Adesina said that he has been around the country and the world with the president, Adesina said he has not seen a Nigerian leader - past or present - who carries President Buhari's kind of allure, pull, fascination, magnetism.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently made a review of the borrowing capacity of Nigerian leaders since the country reverted to democracy in 1999.

The review showed that Nigeria’s public debt has been on the rise, with a debt profile of N33.1 trillion ($87.24 billion) as of March 2021.

According to the review, this profile is an accumulation of borrowings from successive governments.

Source: Legit