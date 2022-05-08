President Muhammdu Buhari has been advised to sack the sitting governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria Godwin Emefiele

The call for the sack of Emefiele was made by the lawmaker representing Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu federal constituency

Teejay Yusuf said Emefiele's flippant disregard for the civil service rule and law is unacceptable

FCT, Abuja - A member of the House of Representatives, Teejay Yusuf, has condemned the perceived plan by the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, to contest for 2023 president while still in office.

Yusuf said that the CBN governor deserves an immediate sack by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Emefiele's presidential ambition continues to spark outrage in political circles. Photo credit: @cenbank

Yusuf described the Twitter post by Emefiele, where he appreciated farmers for purchasing the N100 million All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination and expression of interest forms for him ahead of the presidential election as half-hearted.

Yusuf who represents Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu federal constituency said the post by Emefiele stating that he is yet to come to the conclusion to run for the presidency in 2023 shows no logic or commitment to moral ideals.

The lawmaker also said Emefiele's candidature flouts extant rules and exposes Nigeria's economy.

He said:

“The CBN governor must resign, even before returning the All Progressives Congress presidential nomination form purportedly collected for him; there is no reason for President Buhari to continue shielding a man who is trying to hide behind a finger.

“In the same breath while saying that he will continue to serve, without indicating any plan to quit his present position, he also said that he is waiting on ‘divine intervention’ to decide on the race."

According to Yusuf, in all normal countries, there are some high government officials who must never be associated with partisan interests but too much perfidy is being perpetrated in Nigeria under the ruling APC.

He added:

“In a May 5, 2022 memo, the Head of Service of the Federation warned lowly civil servants about Rule 030423 of the Public Service Rules which states that : “Resignation is necessary before seeking elective public office” and warmed that any officer wishing to engage in partisan political activities or seek elective public office shall resign his/her appointment first.

“With such rule, they dare not participate in the mere nomination of delegates, even at local government level but we hear of proxy campaigns in the mass media and about scores of branded campaign vehicles, ostensibly purchased for Emefiele’s candidature."

Yusuf noted the flagrant disregard for Public Service Rules as well as the CBN Act and the 1999 Constitution, as amended, is no good sign for anything that has to do with building confidence in the hopelessly mismanaged economy.

He said that economy especially the CBN has become a frail shadow of what the APC administration inherited from the PDP.

His words:

“In the name of all that is good and in the national interest, I join other Nigerians in asking that both Mr. Emefiele and President Buhari do the right thing; an immediate resignation or an immediate sack will help the CBN Governor concentrate his mind more thoughtfully."

PDP spits fire, demands immediate arrest, prosecution Huof CBN Gov Emefiele for buying N100m presidential forms

The PDP had reacted to reports that Godwin Emefiele purchased the APC presidential nomination form.

The party's spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, said Emefiele is insulting the sensibilities of Nigerians by seeking the office of the president while still serving as governor of the apex bank.

The opposition accused the CBN governor of abuse of office and called on security agencies to arrest and prosecute him.

Emefiele says he has not joined 2023 presidential race

A group had announced that they had purchased nomination forms of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the CBN governor.

Reacting to the news which went viral, Emefiele disclosed that he was yet to decide whether or not to join the 2023 presidential race.

He thanked those who bought presidential nomination forms for him but noted he will buy the forms himself if he eventually decides to contest.

The CBN governor added that the decision on whether or not to run for president which he will take in the next few days requires God's intervention.

