Dr Iyorchia Ayu, north's consensus candidate for the PDP's chairmanship seat, said he will step down if asked to do so after the emergence of a northern presidential candidate

Ayu, a former Senate president, was picked as the north's consensus candidate after the PDP zoned the seat to the region

However, the PDP chairman nominee noted that occupying party positions does not bar any region from contesting for executive and legislative positions

The north's consensus candidate for the national chairmanship seat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Iyorchia Ayu, has hinted at the possibility of a northerner emerging as the party's presidential candidate in 2023.

Asked if he will give up his seat to ensure geopolitical balancing if the PDP still picks its 2023 presidential candidate from the north, he said the party has agreed that party positions are not tied to executive and legislative positions.

The consensus candidate for PDP's chairmanship seat, Iyorchia Ayu, says he's ready to resign if a northerner emerges presidential candidate. Photo credits: Arise News TV, Facebook/Bendel Reporter

Source: UGC

Ayu said this in an exclusive interview aired by Arise News TV on Friday, October 15.

The former Senate president was picked as the north's consensus candidate after the PDP zoned the seat to the region.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The PDP chairman nominee, however, said he would not hesitate to step down from the seat if the party asked him to do so after the possible emergence of a presidential candidate from the north.

His words:

"Luckily, party positions, we have agreed are not tied to executive and legislative positions. However, I am a very very democratic person. I will do everything to protect and promote the interest of my party.

"If the PDP says I should step down after a presidential candidate emerges and happens to be in the north, I will be very glad to do so because what we want is to take over the government and run the government in the interest of Nigerians. So, I will sacrifice anything to ensure that my party wins."

Former governor asks party executives to ensure power returns to PDP

Meanwhile, as political alignment and realignment continues ahead of the 2023 general election, a former governor of Plateau state, Fidelis Tapgun, has tasked the new executives of the PDP.

Tapgun said it is important that the executives work together to return power to the party.

Speaking to journalists in Jos on Sunday, Tapgun said the Nigerian populace still have a lot of confidence in the PDP and that should be maintained by ensuring good governance in Nigeria.

Source: Legit