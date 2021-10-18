The political crisis in Imo state appears to have taken a different outturn as Senators Rochas Okorocha and Ifeanyi Ararume boycotts the Imo state congress of the All Progressives Congress

Okorocha said there cannot be a congress as there is a substantive judgement of the Appeal Court yet to be made on the state party's executives

The state congress for the ruling APC took place on Saturday, October 16, in Owerri, the state's capital city

The Senator representing Imo west senatorial district, Rochas Okorocha, has said that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) cannot have a Congress in Imo state.

Okorocha in a statement signed by his media aide, Sam Onwuemeodo, said the party congress cannot take place because there is a substantive judgement of the Appeal Court on the executives of APC.

Senator Okorocha said a foundation has to be laid for the party congress to take place. Photo: Nigerian Youth Power Change

Source: Facebook

Okorocha who also boycotted the Imo state APC congress on Saturday alongside Senator Ifeanyi Ararume said "one cannot build anything on nothing".

Speaking on the importance of laying a foundation before embarking on any issue, Okorocha said the court is yet to make its decision on a pending appeal made before it and yet the party is going ahead with a congress.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He said his team would not waste their time on the congress which they view as a mere fanfare until the matter before the court comes to a logical conclusion.

Okorocha said:

“We won’t waste our time reacting on such issue, the governor knows and everyone knows that nothing happened. What they had on Saturday probably was a birthday party probably in advance for the governor. Nobody is celebrating anywhere even among their own group, do you see anybody celebrating."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that President Muhammadu Buhari in a birthday message to Senator Okorocha has called for continued nation-building.

President Buhari said the governor birthday is a memorable one heralded by years of achievements, most significantly the contributions he is making to Nigeria.

President Buhari also urged the senator to never relent on moving Imo state and Nigeria as a whole towards development.

In other news, Okorocha had noted that the controversial jumbo salaries received by every lawmaker of the National Assembly are not enough.

According to the senator, the N13 million being earned by every lawmaker across the country at the federal level cannot do the job required of them.

He also said that the reduction of senators from three to one per state would help fast track the level of development needed at the grassroots level.

Source: Legit.ng