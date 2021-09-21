Former governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha has canvassed for one senator per state as against three being produced by every state of the federation

Okorocha disclosed this in Abuja on Monday, September 20, while addressing the press on his 59th birthday celebration

The former governor, however, noted that a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria should earn more than N13m monthly pay

FCT, Abuja - Despite the public outcry over the jumbo pay being received by the members of the National Assembly, Rochas Okorocha has said the about N13 million currently being earned as salary and allowances by each senator is not enough to do the job the lawmakers are saddled with.

The News reports that Okorocha spoke at a media parley with the FCT chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), entitled, conversation with Rochas Okorocha at 59: Award of Icon of service and philanthropy, on Monday, September 20.

Senator Rochas Okorochas has said that N13m monthly pay is not enough for a senator. Credit: Rochas Okorocha.

Legit.ng gathered that he said a senator’s salary is about N2 million with a housing allowance of N3 million and other allowances amounting to about N11 million.

Okorocha had argued for the reduction in the number of senators elected from each state from the present three to one.

He said:

“But, that is not enough because if we have a senator, we should pay him well to do the job because he has no other job unless we want to make it part-time."

Nigeria should cut down cost of governance

Okorocha also emphasised the need to reduce the cost of governance in Nigeria with a view to saving money for the country.

The former governor noted:

“Remember, I said let us have one senator per state and it raised a lot of controversy in the whole country. But, shortly after I talked about that Italy reduced the number of their senators by 60% just as if they copied from me.

“Now, when you talk about cutting down cost of governance Nigeria is better off with one senator per state and three federal House members per state. This number of people can solve Nigeria’s constitutional problems."

According to him, federal lawmakers are too many, saying that what three senators can do in a state, one senator cannot do.

He added:

“I have asked this question, but nobody answered me; emotions drive this country rather than issues. Those funds would have been engaged in the productive sector of our economy to produce something that we will export or do something for Nigeria."

The Punch also reports that Okorocha said there’s no justification for APC zoning the presidency away from the south in 2023.

He added that if the ruling party eventually zoned presidency to the north, it would polarise the party.

APC will scatter if it zones presidency to north

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Okorocha expressed fears of a possible disintegration of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

It was reported that this was made known to journalists as part of activities to commemorate his 59th birthday.

The former Imo state governor also appealed to the federal government to seek an out-of-court settlement over the case involving the detained leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

