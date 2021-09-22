A former governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha, celebrated his 59th birthday on Tuesday, September 21

Celebrating the APC senator, President Muhammadu Buhari stated that Okorocha has achieved success in many endeavours

President Buhari added that the former governor's visionary leadership in nation-building is impressive

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, September 21, sent a congratulatory message to a former Imo governor, Rochas Okorocha, on his 59th birthday.

In a message through his presidential media aide, Shehu Garba, the president hailed Okorocha for his visionary leadership style and development strides in various sectors, The Nation reports.

President Buhari in the message seen by PM News noted that this memorable day is heralded by years of achievements, most significantly the contributions to nation-building.

The president said Okorocha's achievements are impressive (Photo: Rochas Okorocha)

Buhari added:

“I have followed, with keen interest, your visionary leadership style, political tendencies and development strides, both in the private and public sectors, and fully note your penchant for always fighting for the wellbeing of the less privileged.

“I commend the Rochas Foundation, your charity organisation, which continues to inspire and touch lives across the nation, without ethnic, religious or political colouration.

“On your 59th birthday, I join members of our political party, All Progressives Party (APC), to wish you well on your journey of service to the nation and humanity.”

Okorocha cries out, says N13m monthly pay not enough for a senator

Meanwhile, despite the public outcry over the jumbo pay being received by the members of the National Assembly, Okorocha said the about N13 million earned as salary and allowances by each senator was not enough to do the job the lawmakers were saddled with.

Okorocha spoke at a media parley with the FCT chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), entitled, conversation with Rochas Okorocha at 59: Award of Icon of service and philanthropy, on Monday, September 20.

Legit.ng gathered that he said a senator’s salary was about N2 million with a housing allowance of N3 million and other allowances amounting to about N11 million.

Okorocha had argued for the reduction in the number of senators elected from each state from the present three to one.

