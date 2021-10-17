The INEC has said that nothing would stop the conduct of the November 6, gubernatorial election in Anambra state

Chima Duruaku, a director in the commission, made the declaration during a stakeholders' meeting in Awka

Duruaku maintained that all non-sensitive materials for the poll are already at the 21 local government areas of the state

Awka, Anambra - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared that the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra state would not be postponed.

The Nation reports that a director in the commission, Chima Duruaku, disclosed this in a meeting with media executives at the weekend in Awka, the state capital.

The INEC has ruled out the postponement of the Anambra election.

Source: Original

Legit.ng gathered that the commission would do everything to follow the law in the conduct of the Anambra election.

Duruaku said:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“INEC is a creation of the law. We do everything according to the law. The law will guide us in the conduct of the Anambra election.

"If the law says we will postpone the election, we shall follow the law. But for now, we are not thinking of postponing the election. The November 6 date is sacrosanct and we are working towards that. No shift.”

He denied the claims that the election materials for the Anambra governorship election would come from Imo state

Duruaku, however, said that all the non-sensitive materials for the November 6, poll were already at the 21 local government areas of the state.

He further stated that the sensitive materials would be brought into the state a few days to the poll and stored at the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN in the state.

The commission said 2,525,471 voters were eligible to vote in November 6 poll.

INEC said the figure comprised the 77,475 new registrants at the Continuous Voter’s Registration exercise that ended on September 5.

Duruaku said the workshop was to inform Anambra people through the media that the INEC was prepared for November 6.

Speaking on the election, the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Nkwachukwu Orji, appealed to the media to be objective and transparent in the reportage of the election.

Orji, who was represented by the state director, voter education and publicity, Samuel Njmem, said the electoral umpire would be transparent in all its dealings with the media and the electorate during the election.

Why election riggers in Nigeria must be punished

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the Social Democratic Party (SDP) expressed deep anger at the propensity of political money bags to rig elections in the country.

It was reported that the party said it has become imperative to advocate the death penalty for election riggers ahead of the 2023 general election.

The party also kicked against zoning of the Delta state governorship ticket to the Central senatorial district.

Source: Legit.ng