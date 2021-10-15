Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the debate by various groups, political parties and more, gets more interesting

As the race gets tougher by the day, the Social Democratic Party has backed the death penalty for election riggers

Meanwhile, Amb Oke Idawene who is the chairman, Forum of SDP state chairmen insists zoning should not be an issue rather a competent candidate should be prioritized

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has expressed deep anger at the propensity of political money bags to rig elections in the country, saying ahead of the 2023 general election, it has become imperative to advocate the death penalty for election riggers.

This was as the party kicked against zoning of the Delta state governorship ticket to the Central Senatorial District, saying in a state like Delta with its political maturity and as home to eggheads, competence must trump zoning.

Vanguard reports that chairman of the party in the state, Amb Oke Idawene who is also the Chairman, Forum of SDP State Chairmen, made this statement.

Amb Oke Idawene does not support zoning. Photo credit: Amb Idawene Oke Hezx

Source: Facebook

He commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), for its decision to deploy the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in the Saturday, September 11 state Assembly bye-election in Isoko South 1, Delta state, saying the technology helped to reduce incidences of multiple voting.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

On rigging, he said the problem is not with INEC but other stakeholders.

He said:

“The problem we have right now is not INEC. It is the people. Somebody tried to steal a ballot box in Isoko South and he was gunned down. I don’t like bloodshed, but that is the way to go. Ahead of 2023, the punishment for such electoral malfeasance should be death by hanging. Anybody rigging elections is an enemy of the people and must be so treated.

“With the BVAS, the votes were not adulterated. There was no rigging in that election. For the first time in Nigeria, I went for an election where until the morning of the elections, the collation officers were not known and the voting pattern was clear.

“To this end, I think we should give INEC all the support for electronic voting, electronic collation and transmission of results. It is only then we can get genuine leadership and see Nigeria tilting towards progressive tendencies. I want to call on the National Assembly to support this BVAS and other technologies used by INEC.”

2023 Election: Ex-Delta speaker, others set to dump APC for PDP

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that as the political plot thickens ahead of the 2023 general elections, some political party members have been defecting from one party to the other.

These politicians have always had one reason or the other for their defection; some for the political alignment in preparation for the elections ahead, others to garner support for their preferred candidate vying for key positions.

However, on Thursday, October 14, Punch reported that the former Speaker of the Delta state House of Assembly, Monday Igbuya and an ex-lawmaker of the House of representatives, Solomon Edoja, have reportedly defected from the ruling party to the Peoples Democratic Party.

Source: Legit