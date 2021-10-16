Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano was at the EFCC in the state for some serious questioning

The former governor was being quizzed for his alleged involvement in a pension fraud to the tune of N10 billion

Sources claim that the grilling became necessary because Kwankwaso had reportedly turned down many invitations for the same reason

A former governor of Kano, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, was on Saturday, October 16, quizzed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged mismanagement of N10 billion pension cash.

The Nation reports that said pension funds were allegedly used to fund a housing project for some allies.

A source who spoke with journalists on condition of anonymity revealed that the EFCC's invitation Kwankwaso came after a petition by some former officials of the state government.

There are claims that the former governor had turned down the agency's invitation for questioning (Photo: Rabiu Kwankwaso)

Source: Facebook

The source claimed:

“Kwankwaso reported to the EFCC today and he is currently being grilled by a team of operatives at the commission’s headquarters Abuja.

”He is being questioned over allegations of abuse of office, diversion of public funds and fraudulent allocation of government properties to cronies.

”Kwankwaso who is also a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party was first invited by the EFCC in September but failed to honour the invitation.”

In its report, Premium Times quoted an EFCC official who stated that the development came after "...repeated invitations not honoured by him.”

Ganduje reveals why he stepped on Kwankwaso’s poster, faces harsh criticisms

Meanwhile, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje had cleared the air after a photo of him stepping on the poster of his predecessor, Kwankwaso, during a political rally in Kano state on Saturday, June 12, surfaced online.

Speaking through the state's commissioner for information, Muhammad Garba, the governor said he did not intentionally step on the poster.

In a statement issued by Garba, he said his boss would never engage in such an act of belittling any political leader, irrespective of whatever political issues he has with someone.

Explaining how it happened, the commissioner said an event was organised as part of activities marking this year’s Democracy Day.

During the event, two former gubernatorial candidates and many members of the Kwankwasiyya defected to the APC. According to him, those defecting lined up to pay their allegiance to Governor Ganduje who had been called to the podium.

