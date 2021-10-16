Another crisis within the All Progressives Congress may have been averted in Ogun state as a faction held parallel congress

This is as hoodlums stormed the palace of Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, Alake of Egbaland, the venue of the ongoing state congress

However, it was gathered that a crowd of party supporters later threw stones at the suspects who later fled the scene

There was pandemonium on Saturday, October 16, as unknown gunmen invaded the palace of Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, Alake of Egbaland in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

The event centre within the monarch's palace served as the venue of the ongoing state congress of a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Daily Trust reports.

The faction loyal to former Ogun state governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun were preparing for its exercise when gunmen broke into the venue.

Amid the pandemonium at the monarch's palace, hundreds of persons, including security operatives, scampered for safety while police officers fled.

It was gathered that a crowd of party supporters later threw stones at the hoodlums who later fled the scene.

In another report by Vanguard, the APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee said only the elections held inside the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta will be regarded as valid in Ogun state.

Hon. Wale Ohu, the chairman of the congress committee for Ogun state made the disclosure on Friday, October 15, after screening aspirants seeking election into various state party offices..

Policemen flee

Aggrieved security agents, including police officers, however, did not resist the hoodlums as APC members charged towards the security operatives and chased them away.

The personnel, who ran momentarily, turned against the aggrieved youths, shooting into the air to resist further attacks.

Violence, Protest mar APC congresses as Abiodun, Amosun, Akala, Dare’s supporters hold factional elections

Recall that the congresses organised by the ruling APC in some states across the country on Saturday, July 31, were marred by violence and protests by factional groups within the party.

The leadership of the APC had on Friday, July 30, read a Riot Act to all its chieftains in all the states across the country against the conduct of parallel congresses in the states, threatening to sanction members who violate the order.

Against the directive of the party leadership, parallel congresses were held in Ogun, Ekiti, Oyo, Akwa Ibom, and Imo.

